Greater Pacific Capital invests $50 million in Muthoot Microfin

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Muthoot Microfin Ltd (MML), the microfinance business of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has received $50 million from private equity firm Greater Pacific Capital.
Currently, MML has 850 branches across 16 States, covering 257 districts. With this round of funding, the company will look to double its assets under management from ₹5,000 crore ($670 million) currently to ₹ 10,000 crore ($1.3 billion) over the next 2-3 years. The plan includes opening 500 new branches.
“This funding will further strengthen our balance sheet, taking our capital adequacy to over 30 per cent and allow us to support and empower an additional 1.5-2 million more low-income households,” said Sadaf Sayeed, CEO of MML.
Also read: Muthoot Finance sees net profit grow 11% to ₹994 crore in Q2
“This is the largest equity financing in the Indian microfinance sector since 2019. MML serves nearly 1.9 million women entrepreneurs across the country and is the 5th largest microfinance institution in India,” said a press release.
“GPC has provided equity as primary capital to meet the growing needs of the company, backing, MML’s plans to become one of the largest microfinance institutions in the country within the next 2-3 years,” it added.
Thomas Muthoot, Managing Director of MML, said, “We are delighted to partner with Greater Pacific Capital in furthering our mission of offering easy access to financing to borrowers across rural India who cannot access bank credit. Our investments in, and focus on, deploying best-in-class technology has allowed us to scale rapidly and profitably while addressing one of India’s biggest developmental challenges.”
Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of MML and the Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), said, “We share a lot of synergies with GPC’s investment philosophy. In the coming days, you will see MPG staff playing a role of wealth manager and wealth creator for the poor. With a database of over 5 million customers, we have developed a good understanding of the entire life cycle needs of rural households.”
Akshaya Prasad, Partner and Managing Director at GPC, will join MML’s board as part of the transaction.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...