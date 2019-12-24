Gross NPA ratio improves to 9.1 as of September end: RBI

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
As bad loan recognition process nears completion, gross non-performing loans of banks improved to 9.1 per cent as of end-September 2019, compared to 11.2 per cent in FY18, says an RBI report.
Net non-performing assets (NPAs) of all commercial banks reduced to 3.7 per cent in FY19 as against 6 per cent in FY18.
“The gross NPA ratio of all banks declined in FY19 after rising for seven consecutive years, as recognition of bad loans neared completion,” RBI said in its report on Trend and Progress of Banking 2018-19.
It said the improvement in asset quality was driven by state-run lenders that experienced a drop both in the gross NPA (GNPA) and net NPA ratios.
Decline in the slippage ratio as well as a reduction in outstanding gross NPAs helped in improving the GNPA ratio, the report said.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...