A majority of existing and potential health insurance customers in Indian regard customisation as a crucial factor, with 94 per cent keen on incorporating features that align with their specific needs and life stage, according to a survey by Future Generali India Insurance Company.

In fact, customers don’t mind spending extra money and time on getting a customised insurance product. The demand for an uncluttered, customised, convenient policy experience is increasing, especially for renewals, the report noted.

The report also shows that 94 per cent of the respondents made their own research before buying or renewing their health insurance policy; two-thirds used online portals to compare products, while half of them sought advice from family, friends, and peers before choosing a provider and plan.

“As consumers’ demands evolve and mature, the need for convenient and easy-to-manage policies takes centre stage. We have taken a step in this direction by launching our new health insurance product, D.I.Y. Health, which comprises the most exhaustive base plan complemented with a host of modular covers, designed to give the power of choice to our customers,” said Anup Rau, Managing Director and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd.

The survey, conducted in association with market research agency Unomer, covered 1500+ respondents aged 25–45, including self-employed and salaried professionals across 14 Indian cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur, and Kota).