Growth-oriented Budget with a balanced approach

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Vikas Garg
Being a technology company that promotes digitisation, we are excited to see the first-ever Digital Budget in the history of India. The government is leading by example the way it is adopting digital transformation, be it faceless tax assessments or going all the way to make the Budget process entirely digital.
Keeping in view the fact that the world is fighting the battle with first-ever pandemic in the past 50 years, this Budget is a very balanced and a growth-oriented one. This should help bring the economy back on the right track with maintaining its continuous focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
The government has earmarked large pool of funds for vaccines with a clear commitment to providing healthcare support to citizens of India.
Incentivisation scheme declared in the Budget for digital transactions is a welcome step and will further fuel the digital payments landscape in the country.
Incremental investments in the insurance and infrastructure sectors will definitely give a boost to the economy and ensure financial inclusion of the masses.
The Budget clearly shows the government’s willingness to shift towards a better tax framework by taking the faceless schemes to the ITAT level after the introduction of faceless assessment and appeals last year.
Further, concentrated efforts to ensure proper GST compliance by using technological tools, have yielded good results to increase GST collections.
Further relaxation in compliances under corporate laws for small companies and the proposal of consolidating the provisions of SEBI Act, Depositories Act, Securities Contracts Regulation Act and Government Securities Act are long-awaited steps for simplifications of laws and compliance.
Overall, this is a very balanced Budget that will fuel growth, keeping in view that the challenge from the pandemic is not yet fully over.
The writer is Chief Financial Officer at Paytm
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...