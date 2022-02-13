UCO Bank to bring ‘growth’ back to centrestage, says MD&CEO Soma Prasad

Soma Shankar Prasad, Managing Director & CEO, UCO Bank ×

Eyeing 12-15 per cent credit growth in 2022-23; to open 200 branches pan-India

UCO Bank, a public sector bank, has decided to shift focus to “growth with sustained profits” as the centrepiece of its strategy in the coming days, Soma Shankar Prasad, Managing Director & CEO, has said. Towards this end, the bank, which had come out of RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) in September 2021, is now targeting to open 200 branches pan-India in 2022-23 and is eyeing credit growth of 12-15 per cent, Prasad told BusinessLine. Prasad highlighted that the government’s planned increased spend on infrastructure augurs well for banks such as UCO Bank and growth opportunities in 2022-23 are expected to be far in excess of that in the current fiscal. He said the credit growth target of 12-15 per cent doesn’t seem to be ambitious given that there are several favourable factors such as increased government spending on infrastructure and a pick-up in the home loan market playing out. Also, private investments are expected during the next six-to-eight months, on the back of increased government expenditure on infrastructure, he added. It may be recalled that UCO Bank was placed under PCA framework by the RBI in 2017. Prasad, who was earlier Deputy Managing Director at State Bank of India, assumed charge as head of UCO Bank on January 1 this year.

No capital raising

Prasad also ruled out any capital raising in the next fiscal and noted that it had sufficient capital to meet its expected business growth. “We have a capital adequacy CRAR of 14.6 per cent and this is quite comfortable. I don’t see any reason why we should think of raising capital. We are not looking at any capital raise in the next one year,” he said. For growth of its loan portfolio, the bank will focus on retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM), but it won’t be high as loans in this segment are all small. “We will look to expand our corporate book. We will concentrate on good corporate accounts with good ratings. We are already getting proposals in sectors such as steel for expansion and new projects. We want to focus on quality assets. Growth in corporates is important. In terms of growth .it is important because it helps in increasing your topline and at the same helps the bottomline,” he said. UCO Bank has a loan book of ₹1.25 lakh crore, of which the retail book is about ₹75,000 crore and the rest is mainly corporates. “When the bank was in PCA, there were restrictions in terms of growth. Our focus is now shifting to growth with sustainable profits. The third wave is on the wane and India is poised to be the fastest growing large economy in the world. We expect to close this fiscal with 8-10 per cent credit growth,” he said.

Digital play

In line with the changing ecosystem for banking, UCO Bank is also looking to increase its digitisation play. “Digital expansion is important. UCO Bank is in the forefront of entering into partnership with fintechs. Most fintech solutions are already integrated into our core banking and mobile banking software. Our mobile banking app is the highest ranking bank app in app store,” he said. While digital is important, so are face-to-face interactions and so UCO Bank will adopt a phygital strategy and that is why the branch expansion plans for next fiscal, he noted. On asset quality, there has been gradual reduction in non-performing assets. The bank plans to reduce gross NPAs o 6 per cent by March 2022. Net NPAs are oelow 3 per cent. On the corporate side, I don’t see any major slippages. There may be some slippage in Kisan credit cards and exposure to MSMEs. We have been proactively increasing our provision coverage ratio (over 90 per cent now) and this should take care of any slippages,” he added. In the just concluded December quarter, UCO Bank made a net profit of ₹310 crore. Starting with March 2020, when UCO Bank made a small profit of ₹16 crore, the bank has cmade krofits in each of the quarters. The quantum of profits has been going up. “We are quite confident of sustaining and improving the bottomline performance. Revenge consumption is on and definitely with digital adoption going up, besides the government’s infra push, will help us grow in a robust manner,” he added.