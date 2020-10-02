Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank depositors face an uncertain future

CX 400BT: Sennheiser sound for the rest of us
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
A former employee of an auto parts company, KV Madhusudan, 70 faces a strange dilemma. So do over 40,000-odd depositors of Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank which in January was banned from carrying out its operations after allegations of embezzlement came to the surface.
Following the ban, the bank a few months later allowed the depositors to withdraw up to ₹35,000 and later increased the limit up to ₹1 lakh. However, the bank is only allowing depositors to either withdraw money from their savings bank (SB) account or pre-close their fixed deposit (FD) account to withdraw up to ₹1 lakh. After withdrawal, the balance amount (over and above ₹1 lakh) will lie in their respective SB accounts, and can only be withdrawn when RBI raises the limit.
The depositors of the bank, consisting mostly of senior citizens, now wait impatiently for clarity on their life savings which are in the form of FD certificates.
“This limit of ₹1 lakh set by RBI has put senior citizens like me in a quandary. After unlocking the FD, the amount will be in SB account earning no interest then why should we close the FD,” asks Madhusudan.
Another depositor, Pruthvi Simha, too said even his family has invested in the bank. “Earlier I was getting interest deposited to my nationalised bank account. But now the Bank cannot transfer interest outside of Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank.”
Since the RBI ban, there have been other developments which have only deepened the crisis at the bank. K Raghavendra, the president of the bank and his wife have gone missing while the former CEO M Vasudeva Maiya was found dead.
Recently, Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached properties worth ₹45.32 crore of certain key executives of the bank on allegations that they had diverted the bank’s funds to buy these properties by transferring loan amounts to fictitious accounts which were then used to buy assets.
Later, the ED initiated investigations under the prevention of money laundering act against several executives on allegations of embezzling over ₹1,500 crore collected from depositors promising them interest rates ranging from 12 to 16 per cent per annum.
The court is now hearing a PIL where petitioners have submitted to the court that Rs 235 crore is currently available with the bank and have appealed for further relaxation in withdrawal limit. Meanwhile, the depositors have nearly lost all hopes of recovering their money from the bank as the days pass by.
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
For an ageing mid-size SUV, it needed a shot of fresh blood. Can the new turbo petrol engine give it the ...
The Portofino gave Ferrari the reach into the GT Spider segment. The model now gets an update and the latest ...
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...