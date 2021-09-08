Money & Banking

Harsha Bangari takes charge as Exim Bank chief

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 08, 2021

Prior to her elevation as MD, Bangari was the Deputy Managing Director of the bank

Harsha Bangari on Wednesday took charge as the Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank).

The top position in the bank was vacant ever since David Rasquniha completed his three-year tenure as MD in May 2021.

Prior to her elevation as MD, Bangari was the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the bank, which is the national export credit agency. She joined Exim Bank in 1995.

Published on September 08, 2021

