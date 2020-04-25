Money & Banking

Have sufficient cashflow to meet repayment obligations, says Shriram Transport Finance MD

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 25, 2020 Published on April 25, 2020

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (STFC) on Saturday said it has taken a host of measures, including offering moratorium to its borrowers, and cost-rationalization and reduction in overheads to conserve its cash resources, as part of its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to the stakeholders, Umesh Revankar, Managing Director and CEO said STFC is closely monitoring its liquidity position and has sufficient cashflow to meet repayment obligations.

“In spite of the disruptions created by Corona virus, we have been paying all our liabilities on time including periodical principal and interest payment to debenture holders, fixed deposit holders, Banks, Institutions, etc,” said Revankar.

He emphasised that all employees have been paid salaries on time and there is no salary-cutting due to Covid-19 situation.Digital collections of EMIs (equated monthly instalment) of loans from customers are being encouraged.

“We constituted Quick Response Team to facilitate review of BCP and the team re-visits the BCP periodically to de-risk critical functions,” Revankar said.

He added that the employees are working from home during the nation-wide lockdown. Further, the company imparting e-learning and training programs for employees to enhance their knowledge, efficiency and effectiveness.

“During this tough time, we need strong, unified and sustained efforts by all of us and I am sure that as a long time investor, you will continue to repose your faith and confidence and extend your full support to management of the Company,” said Revankar.

Published on April 25, 2020
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: IRDAI asks insurers to refrain from divided payouts for FY20