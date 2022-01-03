HDFC assigns loans aggregating ₹7,468 crore in Q3 FY22 to HDFC Bank

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) assigned loans amounting to ₹7,468 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to ₹7,076 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

All the loans assigned during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were to HDFC Bank pursuant to the buyback option embedded in the home loan arrangement between the Corporation and HDFC Bank.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC said loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to ₹27,591 crore (Previous Year/PY: ₹16,956 crore). Gross income from dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was ₹195 crore (PY: ₹2 crore).

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the profit on sale of investments was nil (PY: ₹157 crore), the Corporation said. As at December 31, 2021, for the purpose of liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), the Corporation said it is carrying approximately ₹27,000 crore of unencumbered high quality liquid assets (HQLA) held entirely in government securities.

Further, approximately ₹13,000 crore of HQLA is held for statutory liquidity ratio requirements against deposits and ₹15,000 crore is being maintained for general liquidity purposes. Thus, in aggregate, the Corporation has liquidity buffers of approximately ₹55,000 crore, as per the filing.