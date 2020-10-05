Money & Banking

HDFC Bank advances up 16%, deposits rise 20% in Q2

Mumbai | Updated on October 05, 2020 Published on October 05, 2020

Our Bureau

Private sector lender HDFC Bank registered a 16 per cent increase in advances, along with a 20 per cent growth in deposits in the second quarter of this fiscal.

According to a regulatory filing on Monday with provisional numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the bank said its deposits were up at ₹10.3-lakh crore with a growth of around 16 per cent when compared to ₹8.97-lakh crore as of September 30, 2019. On a quarterly basis, deposits grew by nearly three per cent when compared to ₹10.03-lakh crore as of June 30, 2020.

Its deposits amounted to about ₹12.29-lakh crore as of September 30, 2020, a growth of around 20 per cent when compared to ₹10.21-lakh crore as of September 30, 2019, and a growth of around 3 per cent when compared to ₹11.89-lakh crore as of June 30, 2020.

Its CASA ratio stood at around 42 per cent at the end of the second quarter this fiscal versus 39.3 per cent a year ago, and 40.1 per cent at the end of the first quarter of FY21.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.