HDFC Bank advances up 16%, deposits rise 20% in Q2

Private sector lender HDFC Bank registered a 16 per cent increase in advances, along with a 20 per cent growth in deposits in the second quarter of this fiscal.

According to a regulatory filing on Monday with provisional numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the bank said its deposits were up at ₹10.3-lakh crore with a growth of around 16 per cent when compared to ₹8.97-lakh crore as of September 30, 2019. On a quarterly basis, deposits grew by nearly three per cent when compared to ₹10.03-lakh crore as of June 30, 2020.

Its deposits amounted to about ₹12.29-lakh crore as of September 30, 2020, a growth of around 20 per cent when compared to ₹10.21-lakh crore as of September 30, 2019, and a growth of around 3 per cent when compared to ₹11.89-lakh crore as of June 30, 2020.

Its CASA ratio stood at around 42 per cent at the end of the second quarter this fiscal versus 39.3 per cent a year ago, and 40.1 per cent at the end of the first quarter of FY21.