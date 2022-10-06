HDFC Bank is aiming to on-board a total of 2 crore merchants over 3 years from the current level of 32-33 lakh merchants, aided by the launch of the SmartHub Vyapar, a payments and banking solution for merchants.

Parag Rao, Group Head – payments, consumer finance, digital banking and technology said that as the merchant base increases, the private sector lender expects to see the asset side also grow as it looks to offer both business solutions and offer other retail loans to these merchants.

Beta phase

Officially launched on Thursday, the application saw 10 lakh merchants registering on the platform during the testing ‘beta’ phase, with transaction volume at around Rs 6000 crore, Rao said, adding that the average ticket size of the transactions is about ₹2,400.

Of the merchants on the platform. 6-7 lakh merchants are the bank’s existing customers whereas the 2.5-3 lakh were new-to-bank merchants.

“It (growth in transactions) won’t be linear by value but number of loans will go up, in 2 crore only 20-30 lakh may be large merchants and rest will be small merchants who do transactions of about 1.5 lakh per month,” Rao said.

He added that so far merchants in sectors such as grocery, medical, restaurants and home delivery, and apparel have shown strong interest in using the application.

Transformation journey

HDFC Bank has completed more than 50-60 per cent of the transformation journey to become a completely digital bank, including existing infrastructure and systems, Rao said.

“We are in the process of either dismantling or transforming or reforming an existing set of IT investments,” he said, adding that the entire process was started in 2020.

HDFC Bank, had in June 2021, set up a ‘Digital Factory’ and ‘Enterprise Factory’ to strengthen its digital and technology infrastructure and support new product launches and services.

Rao said that as more products and services are launched digitally, return on investment made in technology capabilities will improve and allow the bank to ramp-up its topline at a faster rate as the cloud structure allows for more flexibility in operations.

“Impact on (lower) cost to income (related to technology) will be a journey which will start showing over the next 2-3 years. And as your scale builds up, you will see rapid changes,” he said, adding that costs for the bank have already started plateauing.