HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals partner for healthcare solution

Mumbai, October 7
Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals have launched a healthcare solution that will be accessible from anywhere, besides being affordable, on Apollo’s digital platform.
Called the HealthyLife programme, it is exclusively available for HDFC Bank customers who will get round-the-clock access to emergency Apollo doctor at no cost on Apollo 24/7 along with facilities such as choice of payment options and ease of finance for treatments at all Apollo Hospitals.
This would include services such as pre-approved personal loan of up to ₹40 lakh, 10-second disbursal of personal loan, no-cost EMI on credit or debit cards, and comprehensive health check-up, HDFC Bank said in a statement.
“The two organisations have the potential to initially serve 6.5 crore existing HDFC Bank customers along with the new ones who will be onboarded along the journey of this partnership,” it said.
Also read: A great digital leap forward in healthcare
Noting that Covid-19 has turned the world upside down, HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Aditya Puri said that there is an urgent need for affordable and good healthcare.
HDFC Bank is also working with Apollo to see how to use credit card reward points by the bank to buy medicines, he said.
“It is like a mini health mission that will revolutionise access to quality healthcare for millions of our countrymen,” he told reporters on Wednesday, adding that it is inspired by the National Digital Health Mission.
Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “We are glad to partner with HDFC Bank and provide real-time access to world-class Apollo expertise on Apollo 24/7,” adding that it is an end-to-end omni health care platform and the goal is to take healthcare to the last mile.
