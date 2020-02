HDFC Bank has appointed Anjani Rathor as its new Group Head - Digital Banking. Rathor has been designated Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and will be responsible for taking the Bank’s digital transformation journey to the next level, the private sector lender said in a statement on Sunday.

Anjani was previously with Bharti Airtel, where he spent 12 years and last served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of their Consumer Business.