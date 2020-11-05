HDFC Bank appoints Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as Group Head – IT

HDFC Bank has appointed Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as its new Group Head – Information Technology.

“Ramesh has been designated Chief Information Officer (CIO), and will be responsible for taking the Bank’s technological transformation journey to the next level,” the bank said in a statement, adding that his role will cut across verticals at the bank.

He will be responsible for technology strategy, strengthening foundational technology, enhancing the digital capabilities and harnessing new age AI/ML technology solutions for the bank.

With over 25 years of experience, Lakshminarayanan was previously with CRISIL, where he spent three years as Chief Technology and Information Officer.