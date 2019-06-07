Money & Banking

HDFC Bank appoints statutory auditor

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 07, 2019 Published on June 07, 2019

HDFC Bank on Friday said it has appointed MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants as its Statutory Auditors for a four-year period from fiscal year 2019-20. The private sector lender had in march re-appointed SR Batliboi as its statutory auditors for a three-year period. However, RBI on June 3 decided not to approve the firm for carrying out statutory audit assignments in commercial banks for a one-year period starting April 1, 2019 due to lapses identified in a statutory audit assignment carried out by the firm.

The appointment of the new auditors will be subject to approval by the RBI and the shareholders.

Published on June 07, 2019
accounting and audit
HDFC Bank Ltd
Next Story

Bank of Maharashtra cuts one-year MCLR by 0.10% to 8.60%

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bank of Maharashtra cuts one-year MCLR by 0.10% to 8.60%