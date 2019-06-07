HDFC Bank appoints statutory auditor

HDFC Bank on Friday said it has appointed MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants as its Statutory Auditors for a four-year period from fiscal year 2019-20. The private sector lender had in march re-appointed SR Batliboi as its statutory auditors for a three-year period. However, RBI on June 3 decided not to approve the firm for carrying out statutory audit assignments in commercial banks for a one-year period starting April 1, 2019 due to lapses identified in a statutory audit assignment carried out by the firm.

The appointment of the new auditors will be subject to approval by the RBI and the shareholders.