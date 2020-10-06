Money & Banking

HDFC Bank assures employees that jobs, bonuses are safe

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

Private sector lender HDFC Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Aditya Puri has assured employees that their jobs and bonuses are safe.

His comments come amid the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty that has resulted in job losses and salary cuts at many companies.

“Not only are your jobs secure, your increment is secure. Your bonus and your promotion is secure,” he told the bank’s employees in a video message last week.

He also assured them that the bank remains well capitalised and that its portfolio is not under any strain. He also hinted that the lender may post robust performance in the second quarter and in the quarters coming ahead.

“The bank is doing well. We have all the capital that we need. Our portfolio is not under strain,” said Puri, who retires at the end of the month.

The private sector lender has recently launched the second edition of its Festive Treats campaigns, and expects it to do even better than the previous edition despite the pandemic.

Puri also urged employees to work as a team, follow the vision the lender has set out for itself and beat competition

