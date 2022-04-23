HDFC Bank board recommends dividend of Rs 15.5 per equity share

The board of HDFC Bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

The proposal was approved by the board in its meeting on Saturday.

“The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, May 13, 2022,” it said in a stock exchange filing.