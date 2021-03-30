HDFC Bank customers facing issues with net banking, mobile banking

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that it was facing certain intermittent issues with its NetBanking/MobileBanking App.

“Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you,” the bank said in a tweet at 12:58 pm IST on Tuesday.

Customers of the bank had taken to social media, reporting issues with accessing certain digital channels of the bank. Customers were unable to access the website and the app for the bank.

HDFC Bank has said that it is currently working on resolving the issue.

The bank had faced a similar issue at the beginning of this month. Some customers had faced intermittent issues in internet and mobile banking on March 1.

Customers had taken to social media to complain about the issue and had said that they were unable to use net banking and mobile banking facilities as well as carry out payments.

The problem was however, not widespread and was later resolved.