HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 20 bps

Our Bureau

Mumbai, April 8

The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across all tenors by 20 basis points, making loans cheaper for customers. The reduction in MCLR is effective April 7. It had last revised its MCLR on March 13 this year.

