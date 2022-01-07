Money & Banking

HDFC Bank goes live for Customs Duty payments

BL Mumbai Bureau January 7 | Updated on January 07, 2022

Gives the bank the opportunity to acquire current accounts of customers who bank with others that do not offer this facility

HDFC Bank on Friday said its integration with Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) ICEGATE platform has gone live.

“With this, the bank will offer customers the convenience of directly paying Customs Duty by selecting HDFC Bank,” it said in a statement.

This follows authorisation by the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts of CBIC to collect IGST on import and export of goods and services.

HDFC Bank has facilitated both retail and wholesale payments of customs duty. “This integration also offers the bank the opportunity to acquire current accounts of customers who bank with others that do not offer this facility,” it further said.

The lender is already the second largest agency bank to Government of India for tax collections – direct taxes and GST payments.

