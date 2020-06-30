HDFC Bank launches app for farmers

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has launch e-Kisaan Dhan app for farmers across India to access a bouquet of agricultural and banking services on their mobilephones.

“The app will provide value-added services such as mandi prices, latest farming news, weather forecast, information on seed varieties, SMS advisory, e-pashuhaat, Kisan TV, and more,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that users can also avail banking services such as procuring loans, opening of bank accounts, availing insurance facilities, calculate KCC loan eligibility online, and acquiring government social security schemes.

“Our e-Kisaan Dhan app will allow us to do just that taking HDFC Bank’s entire range of products and services across the length and breadth of the country, particularly to rural India,” said Rajinder Babbar, Head, Rural Banking Group, HDFC Bank.