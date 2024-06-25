HDFC Bank has launched a new digital investment platform to take wealth services to every Indian and make investments simple and transparent.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology, the HDFC Bank SmartWealth comes loaded with first-ever features that allow investors to make the right investment decisions and plan their financial journey.

It has been developed with first-time investors in mind, built with smart intelligence and has pioneering tools that allow users to make the right investment decisions to plan their finances, said the bank.

Users can create SmartJars, which gives users personalised portfolio plans that can be modified or paused anytime.

Model portfolios on Smart Wealth suggest curated investment baskets for DIY investing based on over 25 years of HDFC Bank’s financial expertise.

For users with a diversified portfolio, SmartWealth allows for a consolidated account statement (CAS), downloadable in just three clicks.

SmartWealth also comes with a unique portfolio rebalancing feature, prompting users to change their investment mix in volatile market conditions and keep it in line with their financial plan.

The Portfolio Analytics feature on SmartWealth analyses asset distribution and alerts users to overexposure in a particular fund, thereby mitigating risk.

Using SmartWealth, investors can invest in mutual funds, open fixed deposits, or create recurring deposits. Investments in insurance, sovereign gold bonds and PPF are in the pipeline.