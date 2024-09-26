HDFC Bank has unveiled new updates to its SmartWealth app, introducing features aimed at making investments simpler.

The Instant SIP will help users take immediate action and invest in mutual funds on the same day when they spot an opportunity.

With Instant SIP, users can start investing without delays, allowing them to capitalise on the prevailing favourable market conditions. The feature offers agility for investors who want to react swiftly to market shifts and ensure that they get value for their hard-earned money.

In addition to Instant SIP, the Unified Dashboard has been revamped to provide a consolidated view of all investments across mutual funds, demat accounts and fixed deposits. The holistic approach simplifies money management, ensuring users stay informed and in control.

The Streamlined Deposits feature has been enhanced to provide quicker, more intuitive deposit booking, allowing users to effortlessly select their preferred bank branches. Customers can also access the best interest rates upfront.

With these updates, SmartWealth ensures investors are agile and well informed, besides keeping track of investments for a secure financial future.