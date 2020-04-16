HDFC Bank launches Safety Grid campaign for social distancing

HDFC Bank has launched a campaign to encourage and reinforce social distancing while waiting at shops.

Using the outer grid of HDFC Bank logo, it has created physical markers on the ground to help people maintain the World Health Organisation (WHO) prescribed social distance while waiting in queue at a shop or an establishment.

After a pilot in Kolkata, the Safety Grid campaign has been launched in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. It will be implemented at over 4,000 essential services stores across the eight cities. Till now, it has been implemented at over 1,750 essential services stores.

“The Safety Grid will be painted in front of the space leading to various retail outlets such as pharmacies, grocery stores, and ATMs, among others,” HDFC Bank said in a statement, adding that each grid will be placed at an optimal WHO prescribed distance of one metre from each other.