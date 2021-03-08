Money & Banking

HDFC Bank launches SmartUp Unnati programme

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 08, 2021

HDFC Bank on the occasion of International Women’ Day has announced the launch of a dedicated programme for mentoring women entrepreneurs by women leaders at the bank.

Under the SmartUp Unnati programme, over the next one year, senior women leaders from HDFC Bank will mentor women entrepreneurs in helping them achieve their goals, HDFC Bank said in a statement on Monday.

“This programme is available only to existing customers and will initially target more than 3,000 women entrepreneurs associated with the bank's SmartUp programme,” it further said.

