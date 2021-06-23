HDFC Bank looks to grow investment banking business

Private sector lender HDFC Bank is looking to grow its investment banking business and possibly double it over the next two years.

“We are investing in the business. Organically, we are growing and inorganically also we are happy to look at options of partnership and ways to grow this business,” said Rakesh Singh, Group Head – Investment Banking, Private Banking, Marketing and Products, HDFC Bank.

The focus will be more on the equity side as the bank has been doing well on the debt side. In an interaction with BusinessLine, Singh said the lender is hiring people and strengthening its teams in divisions including equity research and sales investment banking.

“The business will grow a couple of times. We hope it will double in two years,” he said. Singh said the bank will also be keen on working on government PSU disinvestment issues.

When asked about corporate credit demand, Singh said that there are signs of revival in the infrastructure sector. “We are seeing some levels of usual growth linked to newer infra in the market. Roads and highways, transmission, warehousing, renewable energy, solar, city gas distribution, oil and gas, ports are witnessing demand for credit,” he said.

Equity markets

Meanwhile, when asked about the bullishness of the equity markets, he said that it is reflecting the potential of the country in the medium term. “I don’t think stock markets are running far ahead of fundamentals,” Singh said, adding that there is enough economic momentum for the country to come out of the Covid-induced economic slowdown. This could however, take a slightly longer period of time of two to three years, he added.

“Macro numbers are just an aberration because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The underlying goods and services tax collections are very strong and show the robustness of the economy. A one time event driven fiscal pressure does not reflect poor economic fundamentals of the country,” he said.