HDFC Bank looks to regain credit card market share in 3-4 quarters

Private sector lender HDFC Bank hopes to regain its market share in the credit card business in the next three to four quarters after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted curbs on the lender from sourcing new customers.
The bank plans to issue three lakh credit cards per month from next month, which will gradually be raised to five lakh issuances per month, said Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank, on Monday, in a virtual press conference.
Rao pointed out that although the bank lost its market share by a number of cards, it was able to maintain the market share on initiatives taken to prod users to spend.
“HDFC Bank has over 20 initiatives which will hit the market in the next six to nine months to drive this growth,” the lender said in a statement, adding that these include the launch of new co-branded cards with the who’s who of corporate India, spanning sectors like pharma, travel, FMCG, hospitality, telecom, and fintech.
The bank has also revamped its existing range of cards over the past nine months and is also ready with strategic partnerships with new companies, it further said.
The RBI had on August 17 relaxed the restriction placed on the private sector lender on sourcing of new credit cards, which it had imposed eight months earlier in December 2020.
The lender will depend on its internal set of customers to grow the number of cards and is also looking at partner with key players like Paytm to increase its sourcing.
The conservative approach on the credit front will continue for the bank even as it goes aggressively on the new business sourcing, Rao said.
Despite the ban, the bank has maintained its leadership position in the credit card segment over the past eight months and has about 3.67 crore debit cards, 1.48 crore credit cards, and about 21.34 lakh acceptance points.
However, it has lost about 6 lakh cards since the date of embargo while competitors like ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, and Axis Bank have gained more customers.
