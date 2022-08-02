hamburger

HDFC Bank Parivartan signs ₹107 cr MoU with IISc Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru, August 2 | Updated on: Aug 02, 2022
Logo of HDFC Bank Parivartan

IISc sets up a multi-speciality hospital; three wings to be supported by HDFC Bank Parivartan

HDFC Bank Parivartan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Science, pledging ₹107.76 crore for the construction of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital at IISc Bengaluru.

The three wings of the hospital to be supported by the bank are cardiology, radiology, and emergency medicine, it said in a statement.

IISc is setting up a multi-speciality, not-for-profit, 832-bed hospital, called the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital along with a Postgraduate Medical School within its Bengaluru campus.

The hospital is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2024, while the first batch of MD/PhD students will be admitted in 2025.

Group Head, ESG & CSR, Business Finance & Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank, Ashima Bhat, said: “The new hospital and the medical school will not only bolster the healthcare needs of the entire region but will also provide a new generation of physician-scientists".

Published on August 02, 2022
