HDFC Bank Parivartan signs ₹107 cr MoU with IISc Bengaluru

HDFC Bank Parivartan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Science, pledging ₹107.76 crore for the construction of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital at IISc Bengaluru.
The three wings of the hospital to be supported by the bank are cardiology, radiology, and emergency medicine, it said in a statement.
IISc is setting up a multi-speciality, not-for-profit, 832-bed hospital, called the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital along with a Postgraduate Medical School within its Bengaluru campus.
The hospital is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2024, while the first batch of MD/PhD students will be admitted in 2025.
Group Head, ESG & CSR, Business Finance & Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank, Ashima Bhat, said: “The new hospital and the medical school will not only bolster the healthcare needs of the entire region but will also provide a new generation of physician-scientists".
