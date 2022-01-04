HDFC Bank posts 16.4% year-on-year growth in advances to ₹12.60 lakh crore

HDFC Bank reported a 16.4 per cent year-on-year (yoy) growth in advances to ₹12.60 lakh crore as at December-end 2021 against ₹10,82,300 crore as at December-end 2020.

During the third quarter (Q3) of FY22, the private sector bank’s gross advances rose by ₹61,200 crore.

As per the bank’s internal business classification, retail loans grew by around 13.5 per cent over December 31, 2020, and around 4.5 per cent over September 30, 2021, India’s largest private sector bank said in an exchange filing.

Commercial and rural banking loans grew by around 29.5 per cent over December 31, 2020, and around 6 per cent over September 30, 2021, while corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 7.5 per cent over December 31, 2020, and around 4.5 per cent over September 30, 2021.

CASA ratio

The bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹14.46 lakh crore as at December-end 2021, a growth of around 13.8 per cent over ₹12,71,100 crore as of December 31, 2020.

During Q3, HDFC Bank’s total deposits increased by ₹39,700 crore.

Retail deposits grew by around 17 per cent over December 31, 2020, and around 4 per cent over September 30, 2021; wholesale deposits grew by around 1 per cent over December 31, 2020, and were lower by around 1.5 per cent over September 30, 2021.

The bank’s low-cost current account, savings account (CASA) aggregated to approximately ₹6.81 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021, a growth of around 24.6 per cent over ₹5,46,700 crore as of December 31, 2020, and a growth of around 3.5 per cent over ₹6,58,200 crore as of September 30, 2021.

CASA ratio stood at around 47 per cent as of December 31, 2021, as compared to 43 per cent as of December 31, 2020 and 46.8 per cent as of September 30, 2021.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating ₹7,468 crore (against ₹7,076 crore in the year ago quarter) through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.