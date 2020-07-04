HDFC Bank Q1 deposits rise 25%, advances up 21%

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a 25 per cent increase in its deposits in the first quarter of the fiscal along with a 21 per cent increase in its advances.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, HDFC bank said its advances aggregated to about ₹10,04,500 crore as of June 30, 2020, registering a growth of around 21 per cent as compared to ₹8,29,700 crore as of June 30, 2019.

“The bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately ₹ 11,89,500 crore as of June 30, 2020, a growth of around 25 per cent as compared to ₹9,54,600 crore as of June 30, 2019,” it said.

The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 40 per cent as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 39.7 per cent as of June 30, 2019 and 42.2 per cent as of March 31, 2020.