HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a marginal 5 per cent increase in its standalone profit at ₹16,821 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The country's biggest private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹15,976 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Also read: HDFC Bank may post muted PAT growth in Q2

Total income increased to ₹85,500 crore during the quarter under review against ₹78,406 crore in the same period last year, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported interest income of ₹74,017 crore during the quarter compared to ₹67,698 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) improved to ₹30,110 crore, from ₹27,390 crore in the second quarter of previous year, registering a 10 per cent growth.

As regards asset quality, the bank witnessed slight deterioration with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) rising to 1.36 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2024 from 1.34 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans rose to 0.41 per cent from 0.35 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the bank logged a growth of 6 per cent in net profit to ₹17,826 crore as against ₹16,811 crore in Q2FY24.