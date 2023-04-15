HDFC Bank reported a 20.60 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹12,594.47 crore for the March 2023 quarter.

The country's largest private sector lender had reported a net profit of ₹10,443.01 crore for the January-March period a year ago and ₹12,698.32 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For FY23, the bank reported a net profit of ₹45,997.11 crore against ₹38,052.75 crore in FY22.

Growth mode. HDFC Bank’s loans up 17 per cent YoY in Q4, deposits rise 21 per cent

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 19.81 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹12,047.45 crore.

Its overall income on a standalone basis grew to ₹53,850 crore compared to ₹41,086 crore in the year-ago period.

The overall provisions for loan losses and other aspects stood at ₹2,685.37 crore for the reporting quarter against ₹3,312.35 crore a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.12 per cent at the end of March from 1.17 per cent a year ago and 1.23 per cent in December 2022.