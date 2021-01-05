HDFC Bank registers double-digit growth in deposits and advances in Q3

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported double-digit growth in deposits and advances in the third quarter of the fiscal year.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, HDFC Bank said its advances grew by 16 per cent to ₹10.82-lakh crore as on December 31, 2020, compared to ₹9.36-lakh crore a year ago. This was a growth of around 4 per cent when compared to ₹10.38-lakh crore as of September 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, the bank’s deposits grew by 19 per cent in the third quarter of the fiscal to ₹12.71-lakh crore compared to ₹10.67-lakh crore as of December 31, 2019, and a growth of around 3 per cent compared to ₹12.29 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020.

The bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 43 per cent as of December 31, 2020, compared to 39.5 per cent as of December 31, 2019, and 41.6 per cent as of September 30, 2020.

“During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the bank purchased loans aggregating ₹7,076 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited,” it further said.

On Tuesday, the bank’s scrip closed 0.71 per cent higher at ₹1,426.20 apiece on the BSE.