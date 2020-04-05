HDFC Bank reports 7.41 per cent rise in deposits in March qtr

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
HDFC Bank has bucked what was emerging as a trend of private sector lenders facing a fall in deposit base during the March quarter.
The largest private sector lender has reported a 7.41 per cent increase in aggregate deposits during the January-March period to ₹11.46 lakh crore, which was 24 per cent higher as compared to March 31 last year.
HDFC Bank said its advances have risen by around 21 per cent to ₹9.93 lakh crore as of March 31, 2020 and have grown by over 6 per cent for the March quarter as compared to December-end.
It purchased ₹5,479 crore of loans from parent mortgage lender HDFC during the quarter, the bank said in an intimation to stock exchanges late on Friday.
Starting with Yes Bank, which had to be bailed out by the government and RBI, a slew of lenders in the category including RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank have reported a fall in their deposit base in varying degrees.
Many of the lenders have blamed the pullouts by state governments or related-entities for the troubles.
Following the Yes Bank crisis, depositors were anxious about the health of private sector banks and the ones which seem to have reported some stress in books lately bore the brunt.
The heavy fall in share prices -- attributed initially to the Yes Bank fiasco and later to global volatility triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic -- only added to the depositors’ fears.
States like Maharashtra came out with an official resolution advising all arms against banking with the private sector lenders, despite RBI’s pleas on the contrary.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has also said the banking system is absolutely safe and urged all not to shun private sector lenders.
Following the spate of concerns, many banks have been reporting a partial set of numbers since the end of March, to allay potential fears among stakeholders, before they come out with their final numbers.
On a recent conference call, HDFC Bank’s Managing Director Aditya Puri had recently said that the dip in economic activity may result in a quarter of muted growth but asserted that there are no issues with the portfolio quality.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...