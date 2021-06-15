HDFC Bank resolves issues after mobile banking app faces glitches

Private sector lender HDFC Bank was facing technical glitches with its mobile app on Tuesday.

The issues lasted for over an hour. The bank had informed the customers about the same stating that it was looking into the problem which will be resolved “shortly.”

“We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you,” it tweeted from the official HDFC Bank News account at 12:26 PM IST.

“Please note the issues around mobile banking app is now resolved. Customers can now use NetBanking and mobile banking app for transactions. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” it updated customers at 1:38 PM IST.

The private sector lender has faced multiple outages over the past couple of years. It had suffered intermittent problems with the internet and mobile banking twice in March this year.

In a regulatory filing on February 2, 2021, the bank had said the Reserve Bank of India has appointed an external IT firm for carrying out a special audit of its IT infrastructure.

The bank, after facing five outages in its net and mobile banking services over the last 28 months, in April had said that it was working on a “Technology Transformation Agenda” for its customers.