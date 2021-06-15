HDFC Bank resolves issues after mobile banking app faces glitches

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Private sector lender HDFC Bank was facing technical glitches with its mobile app on Tuesday.
The issues lasted for over an hour. The bank had informed the customers about the same stating that it was looking into the problem which will be resolved “shortly.”
“We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you,” it tweeted from the official HDFC Bank News account at 12:26 PM IST.
Also read: HDFC MF launches banking and financial services NFO
“Please note the issues around mobile banking app is now resolved. Customers can now use NetBanking and mobile banking app for transactions. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” it updated customers at 1:38 PM IST.
The private sector lender has faced multiple outages over the past couple of years. It had suffered intermittent problems with the internet and mobile banking twice in March this year.
Also read: HDFC Bank offers credit upto 75% of project cost to investors of KIADB
In a regulatory filing on February 2, 2021, the bank had said the Reserve Bank of India has appointed an external IT firm for carrying out a special audit of its IT infrastructure.
The bank, after facing five outages in its net and mobile banking services over the last 28 months, in April had said that it was working on a “Technology Transformation Agenda” for its customers.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...