HDFC Bank sets minimum outstanding at ₹25,000 for restructuring retail loans

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has set out a minimum outstanding of ₹25,000 for restructuring of retail loans.
“Minimum outstanding balance required to convert the card or loan outstanding is ₹25,000,” the lender has answered in the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on loan restructuring.
“The reduction of income and its financial impact on the customer will be reviewed by the bank basis the documents or information provided which does show the drop in cash flow due to the Covid-19 impact. The bank will assess the viability of the customer to pay the restructured EMIs basis the documents provided, before granting the restructuring,” it further said, adding that the repayment track record of the customer, and the responses given by the customer while claiming moratorium earlier will also be factored in the restructuring decision.
Customers can visit the bank’s website or contact the relationship manager to fill the application.
“The link for application will be updated shortly,” it further said.
Borrowers would have to submit documents about the current status of their employment or business such as salary slips and bank statements for salaried customers and bank statements, GST and income tax returns and Udyam certificate for self-employed customers.
It could also charge a fee for restructuring the loan.
Further, the loan or credit facility will be reported to the credit bureau as ‘Restructured’.
Loans to individuals or entities for agricultural purposes and classified as agricultural loans by the bank, agricultural credit societies, financial service providers, Central, State and local government bodies, HDFC Bank employees and exposures to housing finance companies which have already been rescheduled would, however, not be eligible for restructuring, it further said.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...