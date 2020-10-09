HDFC Bank takes Festive Treats campaign to rural India

HDFC Bank has expanded its Festive Treats campaign to semi-urban and rural areas through the Common Service Centres (CSC) network.

“Through the network of 1.2 lakh village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) enrolled with CSC, customers in these locations can avail of offers specifically created for them,” HDFC Bank said in a statement on Friday.

Customers will get special deals on all banking products from loans to bank accounts, including home loans, two-wheeler loans, car loans, tractor loans, gold loans or business growth loans, it further said.