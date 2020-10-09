Money & Banking

HDFC Bank takes Festive Treats campaign to rural India

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on October 09, 2020 Published on October 09, 2020

HDFC Bank has expanded its Festive Treats campaign to semi-urban and rural areas through the Common Service Centres (CSC) network.

“Through the network of 1.2 lakh village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) enrolled with CSC, customers in these locations can avail of offers specifically created for them,” HDFC Bank said in a statement on Friday.

Customers will get special deals on all banking products from loans to bank accounts, including home loans, two-wheeler loans, car loans, tractor loans, gold loans or business growth loans, it further said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 09, 2020
HDFC Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.