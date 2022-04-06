hamburger

HDFC Bank to consider raising up to ₹50,000 crore through bonds

Our Bureau | Mumbai, April 6 | Updated on: Apr 06, 2022
A customer coming out of HDFC Bank branch in Ahmedabad. Photo : Vijay SonejiÂ / The Hindu.

The bank board will consider the proposal at its meeting on April 16

Private sector lender HDFC Bank is looking to raise upto ₹50,000 crore through bonds.

The proposal will be taken up by the bank’s board at its meeting on April 16, it said on Wednesday in a stock exchange filing.

“...bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing) up to total amount of Rs 50,000 crore over the period of next 12 months through private placement mode,” the release said.

The board is scheduled to meet on April 16 to consider the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2022.

Published on April 06, 2022
HDFC Bank Ltd
