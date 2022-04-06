HDFC Bank to consider raising up to ₹50,000 crore through bonds

Private sector lender HDFC Bank is looking to raise upto ₹50,000 crore through bonds.

The proposal will be taken up by the bank’s board at its meeting on April 16, it said on Wednesday in a stock exchange filing.

“...bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing) up to total amount of Rs 50,000 crore over the period of next 12 months through private placement mode,” the release said.

The board is scheduled to meet on April 16 to consider the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2022.