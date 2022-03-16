HDFC Bank to hire over 26,000 people this fiscal

HDFC Bank has added 21,503 permanent employees in the current financial year, a 90 per cent increase over the previous year.

“This number is projected to cross to 26,000 by the end of the fiscal year 2021–22,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

In 2020-21, the bank had added 12,931 people.

“The staff addition is part of the bank’s strategy outlined in the ‘Future - Ready’ plan, unveiled in 2021,” it further said.

As per the plan, the bulk of the hiring of over 13,000 people stems from the bank’s four broad delivery channels of branch banking, tele-service and sales (including virtual relationship manager channel, sales channels aligned with the business verticals and digital marketing.