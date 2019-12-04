HDFC Bank’s internet, mobile banking services hit for third day in a row

Private sector lender HDFC Bank’s Internet and Mobile banking services continued to be down for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Users who try to log into the facility get a message from the bank: “We apologize, but this facility is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.”

Responding to complaints on Twitter, the Bank tweeted on Tuesday, “We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While customers are able to transact using the netbanking and mobile banking app, a few may still be facing intermittent issues.”

It further said, “Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.”

HDFC Bank is the largest private sector lender in the country and the outage has come at the beginning of the month when customers have a slew of transactions to conduct, including bill payments and EMIs.

The bank’s Festive Treats campaign is also on where customers can get discounts on a number of products as well as cheaper loans.