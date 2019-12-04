HDFC Bank’s internet, mobile banking services hit for third day in a row

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
Private sector lender HDFC Bank’s Internet and Mobile banking services continued to be down for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.
Users who try to log into the facility get a message from the bank: “We apologize, but this facility is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.”
Responding to complaints on Twitter, the Bank tweeted on Tuesday, “We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While customers are able to transact using the netbanking and mobile banking app, a few may still be facing intermittent issues.”
It further said, “Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.”
HDFC Bank is the largest private sector lender in the country and the outage has come at the beginning of the month when customers have a slew of transactions to conduct, including bill payments and EMIs.
The bank’s Festive Treats campaign is also on where customers can get discounts on a number of products as well as cheaper loans.
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency, says V ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...