HDFC Bank’s advances rose around 16.9 per cent YoY to Rs 16 lakh crore as of March 31, 6.2 per cent higher on quarter, provisional Q4 figures notified by the lender showed.

Gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates (IBPCs) and bills rediscounted, advances were up 21.3 per cent YoY and 6.5 per cent QoQ.

According to the bank’s internal business classification, domestic retail loans were up 21 per cent YoY and 5 per cent QoQ. Commercial and rural banking loans grew 30 per cent YoY and 9.5 per cent QoQ. Corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 12.5 per cent on year and 4.5 per cent on quarter.

Deposits stood at Rs 18.8 lakh crore as of March 31, a growth of around 20.8 per cent YoY and 8.7 per cent QoQ.

Retail deposits increased by around Rs 1.1 lakh crore billion during the quarter, resulting in a gain of around 23.5 per cent YoY and 7.5 per cent QoQ. Wholesale deposits were up 10 per cent YoY and 15.5 per cent QoQ.

Also read: NCLT approves merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank

Low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) deposits were at Rs 8.4 lakh crore, up 11.3 per cent YoY and 9.6 per cent QoQ. Retail CASA growth was 12.5 per cent YoY and 7.5 per cent QoQ. The CASA ratio stood at 44 per cent at the end of March, flat as compared to the previous quarter, but lower than 48.2 per cent a year ago.

During the quarter ended March 31, HDFC Bank purchased loans worth Rs 9,340 crore through the direct assignment route in a home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation.

Also read: Bullish on credit cards, payment industry growth prospects, says HDFC Bank’s top honcho