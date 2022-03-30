HDFC Bank, Shoppers Stop launch co-branded credit cards

HDFC Bank and Shoppers Stop on Wednesday announced the launch of a new range of co-branded credit cards.

“The credit cards will be available for over 80 lakh ‘First Citizen’ customers of Shoppers Stop along with HDFC Bank customers,” they said in a statement.

The two aim to source over 10 lakh cards in five years through this tie-up.

Parag Rao, Country Head -Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “As part of our broader strategy to comeback with a bang, we are keen to partner with multiple players in our eco-system from travel, healthcare, fintechs and retail to provide best-in-class payment solutions.”

Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop said, “Our co-branded cards with HDFC Bank will bring unmatched benefits to our ‘Citizen First’ members. They will be able to avail discounts and offers provided by the bank and redeem points at our stores.”