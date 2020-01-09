HDFC completes the acquisition of 51.2% stake in Apollo Munich Health

Fisker announces plan to go electric, and mass market
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has acquired a 51.16 per per cent stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company, which has been renamed HDFC Ergo Health Insurance (HDFC Ergo Health), and will operate as a subsidiary of the mortgage lender.
Anuj Tyagi, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, HDFC Ergo General Insurance (HDFC Ergo General), has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Ergo Health, subject to approval from the IRDAI.
“HDFC has completed the acquisition of 50.80 per cent share of Apollo Hospitals Group in Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company for ₹1,485.14 crore and 0.36 per cent shareholding held by employees for ₹10.67 crore,” HDFC said in a statement on Thursday.
Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC, said: “We welcome the policyholders, channel partners and employees of Apollo Munich to the HDFC family. This presents us the opportunity to continue our growth journey in the insurance space.”
The acquisition has been approved by the Competition Commission of India, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
HDFC Ergo Health and HDFC Ergo General will soon apply to the National Company Law Tribunal, seeking approval for the merger of both entities. “Post-merger, the resultant entity will be the second-largest private insurer in the accident and health segment in the country.
HDFC had, in June last year, announced plans to acquire a 51.2 per cent stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance with the aim to later merge it with its general insurance arm, HDFC Ergo.
It was envisaged as a two-stage process, where, in the first stage, Apollo Munich would be held as a subsidiary of HDFC, and in the second stage, it would be merged with HDFC Ergo General Insurance into one entity under the HDFC Ergo brand.
Apollo Munich, a joint venture between Apollo Hospitals Group and Munich Health, closed 2018-19 with a gross written premium of ₹2,194 crore.
HDFC Ergo General Insurance is a joint venture between HDFC and ERGO International, and is the third-largest general insurer in the private sector.
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
With the former Renault-Nissan boss likely to sing like a canary, the Japanese automaker has its work cut out
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...