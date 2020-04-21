Money & Banking

HDFC cuts lending rates

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 21, 2020 Published on April 21, 2020

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has reduced its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 15 basis points (bps). Simultaneously, it did away with the preferential interest rate benefit for women borrowers.

The new housing loan rate will be effective April 22. The new interest rate for salaried borrowers on home loans up to ₹30 lakh is 7.85 per cent; ₹30.01 lakh to ₹75 lakh is 8.10 per cent; and ₹75.01 lakh and above is 8.15 per cent.

HDFC said this change in home loan rates will benefit all existing customers. This cut comes in the backdrop of overall cost of funds going down for the lender, following the RBI cutting the policy repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent on March 27, and easy liquidity in the financial system.

Published on April 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NBFCs seek RBI clarification on Covid-19 package provisioning norms