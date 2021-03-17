HDFC Ergo crosses ₹10,900 cr in gross premium income

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company has crossed ₹10,900 crore in gross premium income on year to date basis in February 2021, covering more than 1.5 crore lives.
The growth during the pandemic has been facilitated by HDFC Ergo’s largest distribution network of 1.40 lakh agents among other channels, Mehmood Mansoori, President - Shared Services & Online Business, HDFC Ergo General Insurance told media on Wednesday.
The year 2021 is expected to be the year of hope, he said, adding that the company has recently launched campaign `21ReasonsWhy’ with a motto to establish itself as a ‘One-Stop-Shop’ for all the insurance needs of their customers.
“Our campaign focuses on educating consumers about their financial well-being and the importance of insurance to deal with any unforeseen situations,” Mansoori said.
The digital initiatives company has been taking for the last few years have been positively impacting the business.
Not only has the sales process been entirely in digital mode with over 97 per cent of retail policies issued digitally, but the self-help tech platform has empowered customers to avail more than 80 per cent of the services virtually in a self-service mode.
The company recently launched the AI tool IDEAS (Intelligent Damage detection Estimation and Assessment Solution) for motor claim settlements that support instant damage detection and calculation of the claims estimate for the surveyors to help in motor claims settlement in real-time.
