Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will hike its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 25 bps with effect from March 1, the company said.

HDFC’s Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked to the retail prime lending rate which currently stands at 18.30 per cent. The lender had last raised the rate by 35 bps in December 2022.

The special offer of home loans at 8.70 per cent for customers with a credit score of 760 and above, who are availing part or full disbursement, will continue till March 31.

Currently, the special home loan rates for HDFC are in the range of 8.45-8.95 per cent, whereas standard home loan rates are in the range of 8.95-9.85 per cent, depending on the nature of borrower and quantum of loan.