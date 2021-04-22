HDFC-Indiabulls Housing co-lending partnership: Is it a prelude to something bigger?

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Is the co-lending partnership between Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) a prelude to something bigger?
Currently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) only has guidelines for co-lending by banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) for lending to the priority sector.
There are no specific RBI guidelines governing co-lending by two NBFCs (including housing finance companies/ HFCs).
So, the co-lending partnership between HDFC, India’s largest standalone HFC, and IBHFL, whose loan book shrunk in the second and third quarters of FY21, comes as a surprise.
In terms of RBI’s “Co-Lending Model”(CLM), banks are permitted to co-lend with all registered NBFCs (including HFCs) based on a prior agreement.
Under this model, NBFCs are required to retain a minimum of 20 per cent share of the individual loans originated by them on their books, with the partner banks taking their share on a back-to-back basis in their books.
As per RBI guidelines, CLM is aimed at improving the flow of credit to the unserved and underserved sector of the economy and make available funds to the ultimate beneficiary at an affordable cost, considering the lower cost of funds from banks and greater reach of the NBFCs.
HDFC, in a statement, said the objective of the co-lending program is to increase its distribution bandwidth, which will lead to additional retail housing loan business.
Under the co-lending programme, IBHFL will originate and process retail home loans as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria. The Corporation will have 80 per cent of the total loan in its books. IBHFL will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan
So, once the co-lending partnership matures, what could be the next logical step? Is this partnership a smoke signal on a possible amalgamation down the line? Only time will tell.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...