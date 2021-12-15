HDFC invokes Ansal Housing promoters' share pledge

Housing Development Finance Ltd (HDFC) has invoked a pledge of 50,00,000 shares or 8.42 per cent of the share capital of New Delhi-based real estate company, Ansal Housing.

Ansal Housing is in the business of construction and development of residential townships and commercial complexes. The company had a turnover of ₹139.03 crore in financial year 2020-21, and a net loss of ₹44 crore.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, Ansal Housing said, “pledge against 50,00,000 equity share of ₹10 each has been invoked by HDFC”. Post invocation, promoter shareholding will come down to 31.7 per cent.

Amongst the promoters and promoter-group members, shareholding of Deepak Ansal and Global Consultants and Designers Private Ltd have gone down by over five and three per cent respectively.