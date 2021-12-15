Money & Banking

HDFC invokes Ansal Housing promoters' share pledge

Abhishek Law New Delhi | Updated on December 15, 2021

Post invocation, promoter shareholding in Ansal Housing will come down to 31.7 per cent

Housing Development Finance Ltd (HDFC) has invoked a pledge of 50,00,000 shares or 8.42 per cent of the share capital of New Delhi-based real estate company, Ansal Housing.

Ansal Housing is in the business of construction and development of residential townships and commercial complexes. The company had a turnover of ₹139.03 crore in financial year 2020-21, and a net loss of ₹44 crore.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, Ansal Housing said, “pledge against 50,00,000 equity share of ₹10 each has been invoked by HDFC”. Post invocation, promoter shareholding will come down to 31.7 per cent.

Amongst the promoters and promoter-group members, shareholding of Deepak Ansal and Global Consultants and Designers Private Ltd have gone down by over five and three per cent respectively.

Published on December 15, 2021

Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
