HDFC Life declares its highest ever bonus of Rs 2,465 crore

HDFC Life has declared the highest ever bonus on its participating plans. The bonus of Rs 2,465 crore was announced at a board meeting held in April 2022. 15.87 lakh policyholders are eligible for it.

Of the total amount, Rs 1,803 crore will be payable in this financial year as bonus on maturing policies or as cash bonuses. The remaining bonus amount would be payable in the future as and when policies cease to exist on account of maturity, death or surrender.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life, said “We are pleased to announce market competitive bonus payouts year after year. It is our way of exceeding the expectations of our policyholders, who strongly believe in financially securing themselves and their loved ones, and have entrusted us with their hard-earned money. We stay committed to uphold the trust they have placed in us. It is our promise to keep delivering value to all.”