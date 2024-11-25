HDFC Life Insurance today said it is conducting a detailed investigation to assess the root cause for a potential data breach, according to an exchange filing.

“We wish to inform that we have received communication from an unknown source, who has shared certain data fields of our customers with us, with mala fide intent. We value the data privacy of our customers and as an immediate measure, we have initiated an information security assessment and data log analysis,” the insurer said.

A detailed investigation is currently underway in consultation with information security experts to assess the root cause and take remedial action, as necessary.

“We continue to investigate this further to assess potential impact and are making this disclosure as a matter of good governance. We will take utmost care to handle concerns of our customers and take actions to safeguard their interest,” the notice said.

HDFC Life’s profit after tax for H1FY25 stood at ₹911 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). Its assets under Management (AUM) stood at ₹3.25 lakh crore as on September 30, up 23 per cent y-o-y, whereas solvency ratio was at 181 per cent during the same period. Shares of the company ended trading 0.1 per cent higher at ₹687.80 apiece on the BSE today.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit